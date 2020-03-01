New Hampshire ice fisherman catches New England’s largest trout

Courtesy of New Hampshire Fish a Courtesy of New Hampshire Fish a

• March 1, 2020 10:46 am

A New Hampshire ice fisherman’s catch broke state and regional records for a lake trout.

Thomas Knight, of Meredith, New Hampshire, caught the 37-pound fish at Big Diamond Pond in West Stewartstown, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Initially Knight thought he had broken the previous New Hampshire record of 28 pounds, which was established in 1958, so he called the fish and game department.

When biologist Andy Schafermeyer inspected the trout and weighed it, it exceeded the scale’s limit of 30 pounds. Knight knew then that he had broken the state record, but didn’t know by how much.

“I’m not sure who was more excited,” Schafermeyer said. “I knew the fish stood a very good chance of breaking the record.”

When they weighed a trout on a larger certified scale at a package distribution center, it weighed at 37.65 pounds. which was good enough for the regional record for a lake trout.

“Most state records, when bested, are done so by only a few ounces. Knight’s fish shattered the old record by over 9 pounds. This fish is now the largest lake trout caught in all of New England,” Schafermeyer said. “I’m glad he got it. This couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

The fish measured more than 40 inches in length with a 27-inch girth. Schafermeyer estimated that the fish was between 50 and 60 years old.