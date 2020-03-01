More than 5,000 customers affected by Houlton area power outage

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

• March 1, 2020 11:29 am

Houlton area residents found themselves in the dark Sunday morning as an unexpected outage impacted the Houlton Water Company.

Greg Sherman, general manager of the HWC, said Sunday morning that a blown insulator inside the Mullen Substation on the Ludlow Road was responsible for the outage which affected 5,500 customers.

“The piece of equipment is owned by Emera Maine, so we are waiting for them to respond to fix it,” Sherman said.

Eastern Maine Electric’s southern branch was not impacted nor was Emera Maine’s southern branch. Only customers of Houlton Water Company were affected based on the configuration of the substation, Sherman said.

People took to social media Sunday morning seeking answers for the outage, which also affected all of the major stores in southern Aroostook County. Many others were in church at the time the outage occurred around 10:15 a.m.

Sherman said the outage could last several hours before it is resolved.