Postal service unveils Maine bicentennial stamp featuring Edward Hopper painting

• February 26, 2020 12:55 pm

The U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday unveiled the design for its 2020 Maine Bicentennial stamp, which will be dedicated on Statehood Day on March 15.

The stamp depicts Edward Hopper’s 1914 painting “Sea at Ogunquit,” and was designed by USPS art director Derry Noyes. Another Hopper painting, “The Lighthouse at Two Lights, Maine,” was also used in 1970 for a stamp commemorating the state’s 150th anniversary.

The stamp will be officially launched at the Statehood Day festivities, set for 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Augusta Armory. Gov. Janet Mills, Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap and Michael Elston, secretary of the Board of Governors for the USPS, will dedicate the stamp.

The stamp, a 55-cent “Forever” stamp, will go into circulation on March 15. It is available for preorder online at usps.com, and it will be available in person at post offices.