State
February 25, 2020
State Latest News | Old Town Dispute | Bangor Metro | Vaccine Referendum | Today's Paper
State

Maine lobster eligible for Chinese tariff exemption

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
In this Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, a live lobster is packed into a cooler for shipment to China at The Lobster Co. in Arundel.
By Fred Bever, Maine Public

The effort to knock back Chinese tariffs on American lobster appears to be gaining ground. On Monday, the Chinese government announced it would allow Chinese businesses to apply for a tariff exemption that would let them buy American lobster at a lower price.

The exemption could last as long as a year, but full details haven’t been released yet.

Maine’s congressional delegation has been pushing the Trump administration to negotiate a cut in the tariffs, which have stalled what had been a growth market for Maine lobster dealers.

In a joint statement the delegation members say they are encouraged but want to make sure that China fulfills an obligation to buy more U.S lobster than it did two years ago.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like