Maine lobster eligible for Chinese tariff exemption

• February 25, 2020 10:24 am

The effort to knock back Chinese tariffs on American lobster appears to be gaining ground. On Monday, the Chinese government announced it would allow Chinese businesses to apply for a tariff exemption that would let them buy American lobster at a lower price.

The exemption could last as long as a year, but full details haven’t been released yet.

Maine’s congressional delegation has been pushing the Trump administration to negotiate a cut in the tariffs, which have stalled what had been a growth market for Maine lobster dealers.

In a joint statement the delegation members say they are encouraged but want to make sure that China fulfills an obligation to buy more U.S lobster than it did two years ago.

