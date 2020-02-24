Man found dead near Portland railroad tracks

CBS 13 | WGME CBS 13 | WGME

• February 24, 2020 10:11 am

A man died near railroad track in Portland on Sunday afternoon after he was apparently hit by a train.

A person walking on the railroad tracks behind St. John Street, near the Interstate 295 overpass, found a man lying on the ground and bleeding about 3:30 p.m., according to Portland police Lt. Robert Martin.

The man, who has not been identified but is believed to be homeless and in his 50s, died at the scene. Martin said Monday morning the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta is working to determine the cause of death, but the man was apparently struck by a train.

Several trains had passed through the area, and Amtrak police and Pan Am Railways railroad police are working to identify the train that may have struck the man, Martin said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.