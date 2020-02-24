Penobscot
February 24, 2020
Trial of Newport man charged in wife’s killing set for 2021

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Frederick Allen Jr. enters a courtroom at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor to make his first appearance for the alleged killing of his wife Anielka Allen in Newport in this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo.
The Associated Press

A Newport man charged with the murder of his wife is expected to stand trial in about a year.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed to begin the trial of Frederick Allen Jr., 40, on Feb. 22, 2021. He was charged with murder after police found the body of his wife, 37-year-old Anielka Allen, in the home the couple shared with their children in January.

Frederick Allen Jr. has not entered a plea in the case.

[Woman killed in Newport homicide ‘would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it’]

Anielka Allen was close to graduating from Beal College’s medical assisting program when she died, the Waterville Morning Sentinel reported.

The Allens had been married since 2000 and had made a joint statement of irreconcilable differences in December 2019. But Anielka Allen later dismissed the divorce in a handwritten statement.

 

