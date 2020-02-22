‘We Quit’ sign on Family Dollar store in Corinth signals problems

Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican

• February 22, 2020 10:13 am

A bright pink sign on the front door of the Family Dollar store in Corinth Friday afternoon said “We Quit! Bad Company to Work For.”

It included a phone number to “feel free to call.” The number was the store cell phone of Albert Dowling, district manager for Family Dollar.

Reached Saturday morning, Dowling would not comment on the circumstances surrounding the sign, but did acknowledge the store was closed for three hours on Friday afternoon.

“The person who put up the sign no longer works for the company,” he said.

Staff at the store Saturday declined to comment. A spokesperson at the Family Dollar headquarters in Chesapeake, Virginia, was not immediately available for comment.

A photo of the sign appeared in a Facebook post by Jonny Palmer of East Corinth. Palmer was not immediately available for comment, and his post gave no details of the circumstances of the sign.

Family Dollar is owned by Dollar Tree, which announced plans last March that called for closing as many as 390 Family Dollar stores and converting another 200 to Dollar Tree stores that were underperforming.

There are 54 Family Dollar stores throughout Maine, according to the company’s website.

Dollar Tree completed its $8.5 billion purchase of Family Dollar in July of 2015. At the time the two discount store chains had more than 13,000 stores. As of last February they operated 8,236 Family Dollar and 7,001 Dollar Tree stores in the United States and Canada.

The companies are scheduled to announce fourth quarter and full-year financial results on March 3.