Maine startup raises $450K to launch software that can boost productivity for remote workers

Courtesy of Friday

• February 19, 2020 9:27 am

South Portland-based Friday, which builds communications software for remote workers, said it has raised $450,000 to expand its business and double its number of employees to 10 by the end of this year.

Its software aims to help employees create routines around how they communicate, much like they develop work habits. The investment is from Boston-based venture capital company Underscore.vc.

“People now manually communicate and share updates,” said Luke Thomas, the company’s co-founder. He said long meetings via phone or Google Hangouts where employees simply report on what they are doing aren’t productive.

“We created software to help you create better communication habits, helping everyone stay connected at work,” he said. “The software helps you save time.”

He said it can work with existing, more immediate workplace chat tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams. Individual users pay $6 per month for the service.

Thomas said more people are working remotely and research firm Dice Insights found that “work from home” was a top perk sought by the technology workers it surveyed.

“The future of work is largely remote,” said John Pearce, co-founder and partner at Underscore.vc. “Not every employee or company is yet equipped for the shift in tooling and mentality that remote work creates.

Thomas, who grew up in the Bangor area and is a University of Maine graduate, said he saw a need to improve communications between employees and managers. He formerly worked at a startup in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Communications are often a major source of pain in the workplace,” he said. The software the company sells aims to make sure there are regular communications that update, for example, what a person accomplished the day before, what they plan to do today and where they might be stuck on their work.

For workers who still need face time, Friday.app will hold a remote worker meetup in Portland on Feb. 26.

“Some remote workers miss the social interaction of an office,” he said.