• February 19, 2020 8:49 am

Updated: February 19, 2020 9:07 am

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed in Plymouth Wednesday morning after two tractor-trailers crashed.

The crash happened near exit 159, and southbound traffic was being diverted at exits 167 and 161.

A photo of the scene from the Maine State Police showed two tractor-trailers off the road.

The crash comes after a storm brought a few inches of fresh snow to most of the state Tuesday night.

