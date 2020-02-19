Fat-tire biker found dead in Maine state park

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• February 19, 2020 1:53 pm

Police in Maine said a 57-year-old cyclist died after losing control of his bicycle in Bradbury Mountain State Park in Pownal.

Hikers found the body of Topsham resident Rodney Reed on the side of a trail after he crashed on Monday, police said. Police said Reed was riding a wide-tired bicycle on the mountain when he lost control of it. Cyclists use the bikes, called “fat tire bikes,” in snow and tough terrain.

Attempts to revive Reed were not successful. Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The state medical examiner’s office said he died from an injury to the neck or spinal cord.