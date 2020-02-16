2 men stabbed at Old Orchard Beach party

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• February 16, 2020 11:47 am

Two men were stabbed early Sunday morning at a party in Old Orchard Beach.

Officers were called about 1:16 a.m. to a Carl Avenue residence, where two men in their 20s had been stabbed, according to the Old Orchard Beach Police Department.

One man was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment, while the other was treated at the scene and released, Old Orchard Beach police said.

The two men, who police believe live at the Carl Avenue residence, were stabbed by a man with whom they had been involved in an altercation during the party.

Officers interviewed several partygoers at the scene, and Old Orchard Beach police believe the stabbing was “isolated between the parties at the residence.”

The department was withholding the names of the victims and the suspect, and the investigation was ongoing Sunday.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can contact the Old Orchard Beach Police Department at 207-934-4911.