Old Town boys knock off Hermon

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

• February 15, 2020 3:23 pm

The 12th-seeded Old Town Coyotes posted their second big upset of the 2020 tournament, knocking off fourth-seeded Hermon 47-42 on Saturday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Coyotes (11-10) play the winner of Saturday’s No. 1 Caribou (17-1) vs. No. 8 Mount Desert Island (9-10) game in a Wednesday semifinal at 8:30 p.m. in Bangor.

The Hawks finished the season at 13-7.