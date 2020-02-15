Tourney Time Old Town boys knock off Hermon Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN Eli Reed of Hermon High School squares up to shoot as he receives a pass from teammate Wyatt Michaud during a 2018 Class B North tournament game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Reed helped the Hawks beat Oceanside on Saturday afternoon. By Joseph Cyr, Houlton Pioneer Times • February 15, 2020 3:23 pm The 12th-seeded Old Town Coyotes posted their second big upset of the 2020 tournament, knocking off fourth-seeded Hermon 47-42 on Saturday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The Coyotes (11-10) play the winner of Saturday’s No. 1 Caribou (17-1) vs. No. 8 Mount Desert Island (9-10) game in a Wednesday semifinal at 8:30 p.m. in Bangor. The Hawks finished the season at 13-7. ... Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories. Comments
Comments