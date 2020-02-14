Portland
February 14, 2020
Portland, Maine’s airport to receive $4.5M for improvements

    The Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine.
    Passengers wait to board their flights at Portland International Jetport in this 2013 Bangor Daily News file photo.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government is providing nearly $4.5 million for improvements at Maine’s largest airport.

The Portland International Jetport has been awarded the money to construct a taxiway to provide runway access, said Republican Sen. Susan Collins. The money is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program.

Collins said the airport is “an important gateway that connects our state to the rest of the world and supports economic growth and job creation.” The funding will help enhance safety and efficiency at the airport, she said.

 

