• February 13, 2020 10:17 am

A large piece of ice flew off a car’s roof and smashed a school bus windshield.

It happened on Route 113 in Baldwin earlier this week while the bus driver was heading to pick up students, officials said.

No students were on the bus at the time.

Broken glass landed on the driver, but she’s OK.

Police said this should serve as a warning to make sure you clean off your car.