Wayfair’s layoffs of 550 workers will affect 56 in Maine

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• February 13, 2020 1:23 pm

This story will be updated.

The online home furnishings company Wayfair plans to lay off 550 workers, including 55 people from its contact center in Brunswick and one from its contact center in Bangor.

The Boston-based company first opened those centers in 2016. The news of the layoffs was first reported by the Boston Globe.

Company spokeswoman Susan Frechette confirmed that the layoffs will affect 56 workers in Maine. Those workers are part of special teams that are led out of the company’s Boston offices, and the layoffs will not affect sales and service workers in Maine, according to Frechette.

She said the company is laying off about 3 percent of its global workforce as part of an effort to “increase efficiencies.”

Wayfair announced its plans to open its Bangor and Brunswick locations in 2016, anticipating 500 hires in Brunswick and 450 in Bangor.

The company’s Brunswick office is located at Brunswick Landing, the formal Navy base. In Bangor, the company operates in a city-owned building near Bangor International Airport.