February 10, 2020
Berwick man arrested in connection with NH woman’s death

Dreamstime | TNS
By CBS 13

A Berwick man has been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Stratham, New Hampshire.

Robert Pavao, 20, faces a charge of second-degree murder for “knowingly causing the death of an adult female by assaulting her” and “for recklessly causing the death of an adult female under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by assaulting her,” according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Police were called to a Domain Drive residence on Sunday, and Pavao was arrested, the attorney general’s office said.

Pavao was expected to be arraigned on Monday.

An autopsy on the victim, who has not been identified, was also expected to be completed Monday.

 

