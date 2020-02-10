Camden couple opening ‘pro-Trump’ coffee shop

Gerry Broome | AP Gerry Broome | AP

• February 10, 2020 11:30 am

A Camden couple are opening a new coffee shop in Rockland that they say will support President Donald Trump.

The Courier-Gazette reports that Jestin and Carrie Merchant plan to operate Covfefe Coffee and Gifts on Old County Road. Carrie Merchant told the Gazette the shop will be “pro-Trump.”

The location used to be home to Dean’s Flower Shop, and the Merchants acquired it through their 325 County Road LLC in late 2011, according to the newspaper.

The shop’s name is an apparent reference to a famous midnight tweet from May 2017, when Trump said, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” He likely meant “coverage,” but he never completed the thought, which ended abruptly with “covfefe.”

Trump, however, is not a big coffee drinker, unlike the majority of Americans. Trump told Esquire magazine in 2015 that the early death of his brother Fred is the reason he avoids coffee, as well as tobacco and alcohol.

“I won’t even drink a cup of coffee. I just stay away from those things because he had such a tremendous problem. Fred did me a great favor. It’s one of the greatest favors anyone’s ever done for me,” Trump told the magazine.

He has reportedly tried a coffee drink at least once. While on the campaign trail in Miami in 2016, Trump tried a Cuban espresso drink that he described as “ strong,” according to the Miami New Times.