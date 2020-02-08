Friends, family of Richmond murder victim shocked by suspect’s arrest

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 8, 2020 2:12 pm

RICHMOND — State police have made an arrest in connection with a murder that happened last year in the town of Richmond. Police have arrested 42-year-old Tyon Shuron, who is charged in the victim’s death. The victim, 48-year-old Andrew Sherman, was a regular at the Old Goat.

Police say Andrew Sherman’s body was found inside his home on Kimball Street on October 11. His body was found by a friend who had not heard from him for a few days. Now friends of Sherman are reacting to the arrest of the suspect Tyon Shuron. One of Sherman’s best friends for nearly 20 years says he’s glad police have made an arrest.

“Andrew was of those guys you just become friends with because it’s hard to not like him,” friend Rodney Kloberdans said. “I didn’t think someone was going to be caught because I didn’t know anyone who didn’t like him. If the person they arrested did do it, I hope he gets what’s coming to him and goes to prison for a long time.”