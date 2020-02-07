Amid growing rabies concern, Bath plans to kill hundreds of wild foxes

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 7, 2020 3:20 pm

In response to multiple attacks by wild foxes over the past several months, the city of Bath is planning to trap and euthanize up to 400 animals over a 10-day period.

City Manager Peter Owen says the plan, proposed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, involves euthanizing animals regardless of whether or not they show signs of rabies.

“My reaction to it was, ‘What, are you kidding, really,” Owen said. “But the idea of capturing animals and then having to keep them separated, and who’s going to handle them, where would you do that housing and for how long?”

Owen said it’s extreme, but the small midcoast city is in an extreme situation.

“We’ve got people who are afraid and not even willing to put their children out to wait for the bus. So we’ve got a population that is very scared, so this is an extreme measure for an extreme event,” he said.

Owen said there’s no rabies test for live animals. The goal of the plan, approved by the City Council, is to reduce the number of animals that might be infected with rabies, he said.

The USDA and the city this month will set 20 traps, which it will check twice daily for 10 days. Owen is hoping to hold a public meeting next week to explain the plan.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.