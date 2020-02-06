Acadia National Park to test reservation system in October

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

• February 6, 2020 2:42 pm

Visitors to Acadia National Park this fall should expect a two or three week dry run of the reservation system that is expected to be fully implemented in the summer of 2021.

The goal of the reservation system is to reduce gridlock inside of the park, as well as illegal and unsafe parking on roadsides. The system is expected to be applied to the busiest parts of the park, including Ocean Drive, Cadillac Mountain and the north parking lot at Jordan Pond, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Visitors will need to make a reservation to bring a vehicle on Ocean Drive between the entrance station and Otter Cliff Road, as well as to the north parking lot at Jordan Pond between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The reservation period for visiting Cadillac Mountain would begin earlier and end later due to congestion at sunrise and sunset.

Officials at Acadia National Park are testing the new system out in October in order to work out any problems before they fully implement reservations in 2021.

Reservations could be made online or at kiosks at key locations like the Village Green visitor station, the Hulls Cove Visitor Center and the Acadia Gateway Center. Some reservation spots will be saved for day-of visitors.