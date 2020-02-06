Scholarship will send Down East students to prep school with alumni like Bill Belichick

Courtesy of Jeanne Peacock Courtesy of Jeanne Peacock

• February 6, 2020 11:24 am

A new scholarship will give a dozen students from high schools across Down East Maine the chance to attend a prep school with notable alumni that include two former presidents and the current New England Patriots coach.

Anneke Skidmore, dean of admissions and assistant director for the Phillips Academy Andover summer session, visited six Maine high schools on Monday to promote the new Unobskey Scholars program. The program will award 12 high-achieving first-year students full scholarships to the five-week Phillips Academy summer session in Andover, Massachusetts.

The scholarships are available to ninth-graders at Calais High School, Shead High School, Machias Memorial High School, Jonesport-Beals High School, Narraguagus High School and Woodland High School. Students at four high schools in Charlotte County, New Brunswick, are also eligible.

“The Unobskey Scholars Program offers area students the opportunity to experience learning at one of the top high schools in the United States, while also learning about the career opportunities in the St. Croix Valley,” said Jeanne Peacock, the Maine Unobskey Scholars program director.

The 12 students who are selected for scholarships will attend a weeklong marine science class at Washington County Community College in Calais during the last week of June before traveling to Phillips Academy for the five-week session. The Unobskey program will cover all expenses, including lodging, transportation, food and materials.

“Phillips Academy has had many famous students — two presidents, five Nobel Prize winners, numerous actors and actresses, and coach Bill Belichick,” said Sidney Unobskey, a Calais native who is funding the scholarship program with his wife, Nancy. “My hope is that someday a student from Washington or Charlotte Counties will be on the list of famous Phillips Academy attendees.”

Applications for the program are due in February. Students at the listed high schools can contact their school guidance counselor or Jeanne Peacock at 207-853-6122 or jpeacock@ocean-aqua.com for more information.