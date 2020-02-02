Deputy jumps into water after 2 men fell into icy Warren pond

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• February 2, 2020 10:08 am

Two men fell through the ice on Crawford Pond Saturday night, requiring rescue from emergency responders, including a sheriff’s deputy who went into the water himself in an attempt to pull one of the ment out.

The two men were taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, where one was listed in stable condition Sunday morning and the second man was listed as critical condition, according to Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll.

Around 9:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of someone screaming for help on Crawford Pond. As deputies responded, it was determined that two men had gone through the ice while traversing the lake on an ATV.

The men went through the ice about 100 feet from shore. Sgt. Arthur Smith went onto the ice and saw the men, who “were obviously having a hard time staying afloat,” according to Carroll.

Smith threw a rope to the man who seemed to be having the most difficulty, but the man was unable to get the rope around his torso. The second man in the water tried to assist, but ultimately had to clear himself for his own safety and was pulled from the water.

The man who was still in the water was experiencing “severe distress” and was unable to hold onto the rope or the edge of the ice. The man was going under water when Smith made the decision to go into the water to try and save him.

At one point, the ice Smith was holding onto broke free, but he held the victim to prevent him from going under. Smith was able to find more solid ice to hold onto to keep himself and the victim afloat.

“Sgt. Smith was holding the ice by his arms and able to maintain keeping the victim’s head above water with his legs,” Carroll said.

As Smith worked to keep the man afloat, and EMTs arrived and joined Smith at the edge of the ice to help, but they were still unable to control the victim enough to get him out of the water.

An unidentified rescue swimmer arrived and jumped in to assist. The three of them were then able to pull the man onto the ice.

By the time both men had been pulled from the water, it was 3 a.m. Both victims were taken to Pen Bay Medical Center for treatment.

Smith was cleared by hospital staff.