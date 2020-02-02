Maine novelist Stephen King quits Facebook

Evan Agostini | Invision | AP Evan Agostini | Invision | AP

• February 2, 2020 2:03 pm

If you’re looking to keep up with Maine author Stephen King on Facebook, don’t bother. He isn’t there anymore.

King tweeted Friday night that he is quitting Facebook. A search for his page on Facebook Saturday morning came up empty.

King said on Twitter he is “not comfortable with the flood of false information that’s allowed in its political advertising.”

He also expressed doubts over Facebook’s ability to protect users’ privacy.

Facebook said last month that it would not ban or fact-check political ads, a position that has drawn criticism.