February 02, 2020
Maine novelist Stephen King quits Facebook

Evan Agostini | Invision | AP
This May 22, 2018, file photo shows Stephen King at the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York.
By CBS 13

If you’re looking to keep up with Maine author Stephen King on Facebook, don’t bother. He isn’t there anymore.

King tweeted Friday night that he is quitting Facebook. A search for his page on Facebook Saturday morning came up empty.

King said on Twitter he is “not comfortable with the flood of false information that’s allowed in its political advertising.”

He also expressed doubts over Facebook’s ability to protect users’ privacy.

Facebook said last month that it would not ban or fact-check political ads, a position that has drawn criticism.

 

Comments

