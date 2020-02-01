Three transported to hospital after pickups crash head-on in Cross Lake

Courtesy of ACSO Courtesy of ACSO

• February 1, 2020 1:15 pm

Three people were taken to the hospital following a Friday crash in Cross Lake involving two pickup trucks, police said.

Marylin Pinette, 75, of Caribou was driving north on Caribou Road in a 2014 Toyota Tacoma when she hit a patch of ice. That’s when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and collided head on into a southbound pickup truck driven by Serge Roy, 60, of Cross Lake, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Nathan Chisholm responded to the scene of the accident near 2040 Caribou Road just before noon.

Pinette, an unnamed adult passenger traveling with Pinette, and Roy were all transported by ambulance to Northern Maine Medical Center for treatment of injuries that are not considered to be life threatening. All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Both pickups were towed from the scene.