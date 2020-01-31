Maine schools in lockdown after threat mentioning Susan Collins

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• January 31, 2020 12:27 pm

Updated: January 31, 2020 1:33 pm

This is a developing story that will be updated.

A threat made Friday that a superintendent said mentioned U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has forced schools from Machias to Bangor and Aroostook County into a “soft lockdown,” meaning that students are proceeding with school, but no one can leave or enter the buildings.

A business in Orono received the threat Friday morning through a “vague, email message,” according to Orono High School Principal Reg Ruhlin.

Scott Porter, the superintendent of Machias schools, said the threat specified Collins and listed high schools in Bangor, Brewer, East Millinocket, Caribou, Houlton, Madawaska, Jonesport, Machias and Harrington.

School districts did not see the actual message, according to Brewer schools Superintendent Gregg Palmer.

The threat came Friday as the Republican-led Senate looks to be moving toward the acquittal of President Donald Trump of impeachment charges. Collins, a Republican up for re-election in 2020, is one of the most-watched senators on the issue.

Collins spokeswoman Annie Clark said the senator’s office “immediately contacted the Capitol Police, who worked closely with the FBI and state and local law enforcement to quickly ensure the safety of Maine schools.”

Bangor schools Superintendent Betsy Webb said Friday in a message sent to parents that all students were safe and that the city’s schools were taking the lockdown measure “out of an abundance of caution.”

During a soft lockdown, students and staff can move about inside the school, but no one is allowed in or out.

Parents in Bangor do not need to pick students up but can do so after showing identification and waiting outside for a staff member to escort their child out, according to a Bangor School Department alert sent at 12:15 p.m. Police are on site at Bangor schools.

In Aroostook County, schools in SAD 27 (Fort Kent) and SAD 33 (Frenchville) are also in soft lockdown. The Madawaska School department is dismissing all students at 12:30 p.m. Although Houlton was on the list, the superintendent said the schools are not in lockdown or going to early dismissal. Caribou High School entered a soft lockdown at approximately 11 a.m. and will remain on lockdown throughout the day. School will be released as usual.

BDN writers Michael Shepherd and Bill Trotter contributed to this report.