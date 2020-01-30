Flu deaths in Maine rise to 10

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

• January 30, 2020 7:25 am

The number of flu deaths in Maine have risen to 10, according to health officials.

Maine recorded two new deaths from the flu in the past week, while another 29 people have been hospitalized, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest influenza surveillance report.

So far this season, Maine has seen more than 3,000 flu cases and nearly 200 flu-related hospitalizations, the Maine CDC reports. The victims in those cases have ranged in age from 1 month to 103 years.

The bulk of the cases have been concentrated in York (916), Cumberland (487), Penobscot (257) and Aroostook (225) counties, according to the report.