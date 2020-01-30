Bangor resident wins more than $10,000 on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Peter Kramer | AP Peter Kramer | AP

• January 30, 2020 3:52 pm

A former Bangor Daily News reporter won more than $10,000 on “Wheel of Fortune” on an episode of the game show that aired Wednesday night.

Ryan McLaughlin, a Bangor resident now working as a fitness trainer, appeared on the long-running game show, winning a total of $10,350 and coming in second overall. He was beaten by contestant Marie Leo of Florida, who won $13,950 and went on to the final round.

Another Mainer appeared on the show on Monday with an episode featuring contestant Giovanna Bechard, a former reporter for Portland TV station CBS 13 who now works as communications director for the Maine Education Association.

McLaughlin isn’t the first Bangor person to appear on the game show in the past year. In November, Husson University graduate student and Queen City native Kristen Shaw narrowly lost out on winning after mistakenly adding the word “and” to one of her answers. Some of the show’s fans took to social media to complain that the rule she inadvertently violated was unfair.