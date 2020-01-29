Bangor police use robot during arrest of man who allegedly threatened to burn down home

Courtesy of Bangor Police Department Courtesy of Bangor Police Department

• January 29, 2020 3:42 pm

A 33-year-old Bangor man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to burn down someone’s mobile home on I Street — in the mobile home neighborhood off outer Broadway — then barricaded himself inside his own home when officers responded to the threat.

When officers discovered that Matthew Gormely’s threat — in which he allegedly displayed a gas container — was credible and that he was refusing to leave his home, they called in the department’s bomb squad, special response team and crisis negotiators, said Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.

The department then deployed a special robot to approach Gormely’s home, allowing a negotiator to try to speak with him. Then, when Gormely left his home, police subdued him using a “less lethal weapon” that Betters did not immediately identify.

He was then safely taken to the Penobscot County Jail. Police charged him with criminal threatening, a Class C felony, as well as five misdemeanors: terrorizing, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, creating a police standoff and refusing to submit to arrest.

Betters did not immediately say whether Gormely’s own home was on I Street or what type of home he lived in.