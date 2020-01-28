Portland
January 28, 2020
Portland

USM gets approval for $100M construction project

The Associated Press

The University of Maine System board of trustees voted for the University of Southern Maine to enter negotiations for a proposed $100 million career center and residence hall.

The trustees on Monday unanimously approved “the largest single investment” in the University of Southern Maine’s history, said the university’s president, Glenn Cummings.

The proposed 577-bed dormitory includes single occupancy rooms, studios and larger apartments with multiple bedrooms. The proposal estimates students would pay $800 to $1,200 per room per month.

Construction would begin at the university’s Portland campus this summer and be completed by the fall of 2022, the Portland Press Herald reports.

The board of trustees also approved a $1.7 million project to expand the Wishcamper parking lot and help replace the approximately 160 parking spots that will be lost because of the construction.

 

Comments

