Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• January 28, 2020 12:10 pm

You may have seen the great video we posted yesterday of an Allagash angler wrangling a monstrous fish out of his ice fishing hole. Since it’s the season for setting up on the ice and seeing what bites, here are some questions about ice fishing in Maine. Good luck to all those anglers out there!

Stumped? Find the answers to this week’s trivia in the comments section.

Want more Maine trivia? Check out our previous quizzes here.