University of Maine System trustees approve unified accreditation

Eesha Pendharkar | BDN Eesha Pendharkar | BDN

• January 27, 2020 12:00 pm

Maine’s seven public universities will no longer be evaluated independently after the University of Maine System board of trustees on Monday approved a proposal to seek a single, system-wide accreditation.

The system had been considering consolidating accreditation since 1968, but after the board unanimously approved Chancellor Dannel Malloy’s proposal to move toward unified accreditation, it will become the first in the nation to seek system-level evaluation.

A university’s accreditation is a stamp of approval by a regional evaluating agency that shows it meets a benchmark of quality. When a university receives accreditation, it means that its academic programs meet basic quality standards, that its facilities are sufficient for a college education and that it has a particular organizational structure.

Unified accreditation will allow the seven universities to share resources, faculty and services to a greater extent than is currently allowed under separate accreditation.

Each campus will no longer have to meet all the benchmarks set by the regional accreditor under a system-wide accreditation.

The system plans to submit a unified accreditation proposal to the New England Commission on Higher Education in June.

After the commission makes a decision, the university system leadership including Malloy, the campus president and other administrators will start planning on how to transition the universities to a single accreditation model. This will take about two years, Malloy told the trustees.

The schools that make up the system include the University of Maine flagship campus in Orono, the University of Southern Maine and campuses in Augusta, Farmington, Fort Kent, Presque Isle and Machias.