Pedestrian struck outside Bangor Police Department has died

A pedestrian who was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car on Summer Street in Bangor early last week has died.

Peter McIntosh, 61, of Bangor was taken to the hospital for serious injuries after a car driven by Philip Perkins, 74, of Hampden hit him outside the Bangor Police Department on Summer Street about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.

McIntosh succumbed to his injuries Wednesday, about a week after the crash.

Police are investigating the crash. No charges have been filed.