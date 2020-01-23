Bangor
January 23, 2020
Bangor

Pedestrian struck outside Bangor Police Department has died

Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department
A pedestrian who was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Summer Street outside the Bangor Police Department on Jan. 14 has died.
By Eesha Pendharkar, BDN Staff

A pedestrian who was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car on Summer Street in Bangor early last week has died.

Peter McIntosh, 61, of Bangor was taken to the hospital for serious injuries after a car driven by Philip Perkins, 74, of Hampden hit him outside the Bangor Police Department on Summer Street about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.

McIntosh succumbed to his injuries Wednesday, about a week after the crash.

Police are investigating the crash. No charges have been filed.

 


Comments

