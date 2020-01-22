Old Orchard Beach man continues ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streak

Patrons of Duffy’s Tavern & Grill in Old Orchard Beach will see a familiar face on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week.

Fifty-four-year-old bartender Dennis Coffey is set to take on his fourth consecutive ‘Jeopardy!’ challenge Wednesday night. Coffey has racked up $51,203 over the course of his three-episode run, a number he hopes to build.

“These guys had me on my heels for most of Monday’s show and I had to use every means at my disposal to stay poised enough to come out on top,” Coffey said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Coffey tended bar during a watch party at Duffy’s on Monday night, where more than 100 supporters came out to watch his victory.

Simply being on the show is a win for Coffey, who applied three times previously to be a contestant.

Coffey’s next round of ‘Jeopardy!’ airs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night on WMTW-TV.