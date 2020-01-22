Police say man wanted in connection with Caribou shooting could be in southern Maine

CARIBOU, Maine — Caribou police say that a man wanted in connection with an incident on River Road on Jan. 11 in which another man was shot could have relocated to southern Maine.

A warrant was issued for Adrian Covington, 39, shortly after the incident and the victim, who police say knew the alleged shooter, was sent to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening. Covington was believed to be in northern Maine right after the incident.

Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan said Wednesday, Jan. 22, that Covington may be in the southern part of the state now, as he has relatives there.

Shortly after the incident on Jan. 11, officers located a white 2003 Chevy Tahoe with Maine veteran license plate 6094A2 that they believed Covington had been driving.

Police describe Covington as a 6-foot-1 heavy-set black man and are advising people not to approach him if they encounter him. Any individuals who believe they have found the suspect are being asked to call the Caribou Police Department at 207-493-3301 or 911.