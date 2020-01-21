2 arrested in Portland shooting

Portland police arrested two people early Tuesday morning after shots were fired in the Kennedy Park area.

Police said an officer heard several gunshots around 12:50 a.m.

Authorities later found a confrontation on Boyd Street involving several people. They say during the confrontation, one person fired multiple gunshots.

No one was hurt.

Police arrested 41-year-old Ahmed Mahdi for reckless conduct and 20-year-old Abdihamit Abdullahi Ali for criminal trespassing and violating bail conditions.

The incident remains under investigation.