MDI man allegedly grabbed nurse by throat after fight outside Ellsworth bar

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Hancock County man whom police had cited four hours earlier after a fight outside a city bar was arrested early Sunday after he allegedly assaulted the emergency room nurse who was treating him for his injuries.

Brian A. Jones, 24, of the Mount Desert village of Somesville had suffered minor injuries in the fight in the parking lot outside Hidden Vibez Taproom on Water Street, Ellsworth police Capt. Troy Bires said. He and two other men were issued court summonses for disorderly conduct-public fighting after that fight at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

At about 3:25 a.m., Jones was receiving treatment at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital when he allegedly grabbed a nurse by the throat. Hospital personnel quickly pulled him away from the nurse, who suffered minor injuries, Bires said.

Jones was charged with assault on an emergency medical care provider, a Class C offense that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Jones was released on $350 cash bail and is due in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court on Feb. 18, a Hancock County Jail spokeswoman said.