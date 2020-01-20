Deputy accused of domestic violence fired from Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office

A Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputy who has been accused of attempting to strangle his girlfriend was fired from his post last month.

The Times Record reports that Sagadahoc County commissioners voted unanimously at their Dec. 10 meeting to fire 36-year-old Matthew Shiers, who served in the sheriff’s office patrol division. That came after the sheriff’s office conducted an internal investigation.

Shiers was charged in July 2019 with aggravated assault, which was elevated to a felony because it involved strangulation. He also was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and animal cruelty.

The alleged assault happened June 23, 2019, in West Bath, and was reported to the sheriff’s office on June 26 after the victim confided with a friend.

During the alleged assault, Shiers allegedly hurt a dog in order to get “the victim to react.”

The investigation was handed over to the Cumberland County district attorney’s office, and Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies arrested Sheirs in West Bath on July 12, 2019.

Shiers was placed on paid administrative leave initially, but his pay was later suspended, The Times Record reports.

Shiers, who had been with the sheriff’s office since 2006, graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in May 2007, according to the BDN archives.

He was scheduled to make his next appearance in a Cumberland County courthouse on Feb. 25, according to The Times Record.