Bangor man ran a mile in subzero temps in search of help after I-95 crash

A Bangor man was treated for minor injuries and hypothermia following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning.

The owner of an Oakfield restaurant called the Houlton barracks to report a man entered the restaurant around 4:30 a.m. stating he had been in a crash on the interstate, Maine State Police Sgt. Chad Fuller said.

Richard Matthews, 49, was traveling south on I-95 in a 2002 Volkswagen when he reportedly swerved to avoid something in the road near mile marker 285 in Dyer Brook before crashing in a ditch, Fuller said.

Matthews ran about a mile, in subzero temperatures, to get help. Matthews was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital with injuries from the crash as well as hypothermia and frostbite.

The crash remains under investigation.

Maine State Police said motorists should always keep proper winter clothes in their vehicles in case of emergencies.