A Wells man died early Wednesday morning after his car went off the road and crashed.

Joseph Tolpin, 44, was ejected from his red Ford Explorer on Mile Road about 12:58 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Wells Police Department.

Tolpin was the only person in the car, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Wells Police Department is working with an accident reconstructionist from the York Police Department to investigate the crash.