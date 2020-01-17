Portland
January 17, 2020
Portland

Man killed after crash on Portland bridge

Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
An Auburn man died Thursday afternoon when his truck struck a concrete barrier on a Portland bridge.

David Jensen, 37, was driving a 2013 Toyota Tundra north on Martin’s Point Bridge, which crossed over the Presumpscot River, about 4:27 p.m. when he struck a concrete protective barrier, Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said Friday.

Jensen died at the scene, Martin said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can contact the Portland Police Department at 874-8532 or 874-8575.


