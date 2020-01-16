UMaine signs deal to breed fish for $110M fish farm planned in Jonesport

A Dutch aquaculture firm that plans to build a $110 million land-based fish farm in Jonesport has reached an agreement with the University of Maine for the school’s aquaculture incubator to breed and hatch fish that the company then will grow to market size.

Kingfish Zeeland has an option to acquire a 94-acre oceanfront parcel of land overlooking Chandler Bay on Route 187, a few miles east of Jonesport’s main village. If it gets the necessary regulatory approvals, it plans to build a facility on site within the next couple of years that will produce around 13 million pounds of yellowtail fish a year for the North American seafood market, with possible expansion sometime later.

The firm, which already has a land-based yellowtail farm in the Netherlands, said Thursday that it has inked a contract with UMaine’s Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research in Franklin, roughly 50 miles away from the planned development site, to provide the broodstock for the fish farm.

“We see building an early and strong relationship with the University of Maine and the Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research as an asset to Kingfish Zeeland as we scale in the U.S.,” Ohad Maiman, the firm’s CEO, said in a statement “With this contract, UMaine will serve as an important strategic partner for our team here in Maine.”

Kingfish Zeeland officials said that when the company began operations in 2015, it partnered in a broodstock selection program with Wageningen University in the Netherlands. Megan Sorby, operations manager for Kingfish Zeeland, said the partnership was important to the early success of the Netherlands operation.

“It’s our goal to replicate that success with our University of Maine partners here in the U.S.,” she said. “We are working with an existing broodstock of yellowtail at CCAR . This partnership will allow us to expand this broodstock and build up a hatchery as we move forward with our Maine facility.”

The species cultivated by Kingfish Zeeland, Seriola lalandi, often is identified as hamachi on sushi menus and has proven to be one of the most viable species, both commercially and biologically, for land-based aquaculture operations.

The proposed fish farm in Jonesport is one of three such large, land-based aquaculture operations planned for development on the Maine coast. Nordic Aquafarms has plans to build a $500 million salmon farm in Belfast, while Whole Oceans is looking to develop a $180 million salmon farm at the former Verso Paper mill site in Bucksport.