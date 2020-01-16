Man injured after trying to throw sandwich board through Bangor bar’s window

A 35-year-old man was injured after the sandwich board he threw at a downtown Bangor bar’s window Wednesday night bounced off the window and hit him in the head.

Deng Rag, who does not have a fixed address, threw the sandwich board outside Nocturnem Draft Haus’ Main Street entrance at 10:40 p.m., Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters said. The bar was open at the time.

Rag was charged with criminal mischief for attempting to break the window, Betters said. Alcohol was a factor in the crime, he said.

The window, made of tempered glass, did not shatter.

“I heard a loud thud that echoed over the entire restaurant,” said Kayla Patten, who was behind the Nocturnem bar at the time. “My first thought was that someone ran into the building.”

She went outside to check and saw Rag lying on his back. He was still conscious but had no idea what was going on, she said.

The Bangor Fire Department arrived soon after and took Rag to a local hospital for treatment. Bangor police issued Rag a court summons for criminal mischief.