A Maine bald eagle was shot and later died. The warden service wants to know more.

The Maine Warden Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle.

On Sunday, an injured eagle was discovered near Route 108 and the Androscoggin River in Peru, Maine. The caller, who found the eagle, cared for it until a game warden arrived. The eagle later died, and X-rays showed it had been shot.

Though bald eagles are no longer an endangered species, they are still protected by multiple federal laws, including the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Originally passed in 1940, the law states that it is illegal to pursue, shoot, capture or disturb a bald eagle.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to conviction. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering an additional $2,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call either Operation Game Thief at 800-253-7887, the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement at 207-469-6842 or the Maine State Police Dispatch Center at 207-624-7076.