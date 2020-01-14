Longtime Maine news anchor Kim Block retires after 39 years

A longtime anchor at a Portland TV station is stepping down after nearly 40 years.

Kim Block said in a letter to viewers of CBS affiliate WGME on Tuesday that her decision to retire comes nearly a year after she suffered a concussion in the driveway of her home.

“We had recently had a nice thaw, but it was cold again and patches of melted water had refrozen. The soft, gentle, light snow was covering a very sizable chunk of ice that had formed near my front porch. In one single swoop, my feet came out from underneath me, and I landed hard,” Block said.

“Every single concussion is different, and most people will recover quickly — those brain cells have an amazing capacity to heal. But it can take a very long time,” she said.

As a result of the brain injury, Block began suffering from vertigo, nausea, headaches, photophobia and hyperacusis. Block said she had trouble walking in a straight line, cooking, reading and even having a conversation.

Block said she continues to have difficulties with everyday activities.

Block’s first newscast was on Jan. 5, 1981, not long after she completed college, according to WGME.

Over the years she has interviewed celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, artists Jamie and Andrew Wyeth, and others. In 1989, she covered the inauguration of George H.W. Bush and his first trip back to Kennebunkport as president, according to WGME.

In addition to her anchor duties, Block also covered health care issues.

Block has received Emmys, won Murrow awards and was inducted into the Maine Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, among other accolades, according to WGME.

“It has been my greatest honor to have told many of your stories and to have brought you the news of our day,” Block said in her farewell.

“To my co-workers, my family, my friends, my extraordinary medical team and all of you — I love you.”