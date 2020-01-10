Election to fill vacant Brewer House seat will coincide with March 3 presidential primary

A special election to fill a Maine House seat representing most of Brewer is scheduled for March 3, the same day Maine Democrats go to the polls in the presidential primary, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

That Tuesday, Mainers will also vote on a ballot measure asking whether they favor repealing a new state law that eliminates nonmedical exemptions for required school vaccinations in Maine.

The special election in Brewer will determine who completes the two-year House term of the late Rep. Archie Verow, who died Dec. 19, 2019. The term ends in December of this year.

Verow, a Democrat, died of a heart attack at age 77 while serving his third House term. He was first elected to the Maine House in 2012 and won re-election in 2014 before losing his seat in 2016. He reclaimed the seat in the 2018 election.

Verow had also served two terms as Brewer’s mayor and served on the Brewer City Council. He worked at Brewer City Hall as city clerk for 40 years before he retired in 2007.

Maine’s three political parties — Democrats, Republicans and Green Independents — will choose their candidates for the vacant seat through caucuses. The Secretary of State’s office will allow nominations from the parties until 5 p.m. Jan. 23. Write-in candidates have five additional days to declare their candidacy.

Gov. Janet Mills issued a proclamation signed by Secretary of State Matt Dunlap announcing the special election Jan. 8, five days after Brewer city officials let the governor’s office know of the need to fill the vacant seat.