Friendship men indicted for sinking lobster boat named Rotten Hog

ROCKLAND, Maine ― Two Friendship men have been indicted on charges stemming from the December 2018 sinking of the lobster boat, Rotten Hog, in the town’s harbor.

A Knox County grand jury indicted Jason T. Weeks, 41, and Lyndon Harrington, 45, on charges of theft and aggravated criminal mischief this week. The pair was arrested last summer and released on bail.

The indictments mean the grand jury found sufficient probable cause for the cases to proceed.

The charges against Weeks and Harrington stem from an investigation by the Maine Marine Patrol into the Dec. 16, 2018, sinking of the Rotten Hog. The vessel had been tied up at a wharf along Friendship harbor the previous evening, but when the boat’s owner returned to the wharf the next morning, the Rotten Hog was gone.

Marine patrol located the 34-foot-long wooden lobster boat submerged near an island outside the harbor. Only the antennas of the boat were visible, according to an affidavit filed in court by Maine Marine Patrol Officer John Luellen.

When the boat was brought ashore, investigators found several holes had been cut in its hull, which Luellen said could not have been created by any type of weather damage.

Video surveillance footage from several wharves along Friendship harbor reportedly show an unidentified individual in a skiff near the Rotten Hog early on the morning of Dec. 16. Surveillance then shows the Rotten Hog drifting away from the dock where it was tethered.

Harrington is also seen on the dock filling gas cans and going to his boat late on the night of Dec. 15. According to the affidavit, markings on Harrington’s skiff match markings on the skiff that approached the Rotten Hog before it sank.

Texts found on Harrington’s cellphone allegedly detailed plans for him to meet Weeks in the harbor and work late together on the night of Dec. 15 into the next morning, according to the affidavit.

Weeks is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 28. Harrington is scheduled to appear for his arraignment on Jan. 30.