Cat film festival returns to Portland art museum

Feline domination of the internet has been near total since the earliest days of the web. Now Mainers have the opportunity to again pay homage to our furry overlords.

CatVideoFest returns to the Portland Museum of Art next month, bringing with it a compilation of the latest and best cat videos from across the digital expanse.

The festival’s proceeds will go toward cats in need through partnerships with cat charities, animal shelters and other organizations, according to the museum.

The festival played to sold-out audiences in spring 2019.

This year, the museum is offering showings at 2 and 6 p.m. Feb. 28; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 19; and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 1. Tickets are $5 for the 2 p.m. showing on Feb. 28, and $9 for adults and $7 for museum members and students for all other showings.