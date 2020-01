Police in Veazie are looking for a 21-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day.

Ryan Lamontagne left his apartment without telling anyone where he was going, according to police.

He’s 5’7” and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair down to his shoulders, wire-frame glasses and could be wearing a flat-brimmed hat.

Anyone with information on Lamontagne’s whereabouts is asked to call Veazie police at 207-947-2358.