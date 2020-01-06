Bangor
January 06, 2020
Bangor

100 people evacuated after fire at Bangor hotel

Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Firefighters were called to the Comfort Inn in Bangor for a fire on the third floor of the Comfort Inn late Monday afternoon.
By Eesha Pendharkar, BDN Staff

This story will be updated.

A fire at a Bangor hotel led to the evacuation of 100 people late Monday afternoon, according to the Bangor Fire Department.

No one was injured in the fire on the third floor of the Comfort Inn on Bangor Mall Boulevard.

 


Comments

