January 04, 2020
83-year-old and 14-year-old killed in Maine crash

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Maine — An 83-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were killed in a crash in Columbia, Maine.

Police have identified the man as Darold Ames and have not identified the boy. The crash happened on Friday afternoon, they said.

The crash happened when a sport utility vehicle crossed a center line into the path of a tractor-trailer and they ended up colliding. Ames and the boy were passengers in the SUV, WCSH-TV reported. Police have not identified the driver of the SUV.

The driver of the tractor trailer was Sean Kelley, 56. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

 


